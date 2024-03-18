'We're creative people, go-getters': City of Rockdale sees an increase in women-owned businesses

ROCKDALE, Texas — The number of women-owned businesses is growing nationally, especially in small towns like Rockdale, where a majority of its new businesses are becoming women-owned.



Rita Quinn and Maggie Goggins own Moon Brew Coffee, one of many women-owned businesses in Rockdale that opened in the last six months.

Women own about 60 percent of all small businesses, according to he Co-founder of the Austin Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners Sandy Stewart.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Owning a coffee shop started as a dream for Rita Quinn and Maggie Goggins.

"We started off as a coffee cart — we were at our friend's shop. That was right next door actually," Quinn said.

Months later — Moon Brew Coffee is the latest woman-owned business in Rockdale to open.

"We've just been really grateful that — you know you kind of take a gamble when you're doing a small business business, and as women, I think that we're just kind of creative people," Quinn said.

The number of women-owned businesses in the U.S, has been increasing since 2020, according to the National Association of Women Business Owners, owning more than 60% of the 32 million small businesses in the U.S.

The main reason — more control and work-life balance.

But it's not a new trend in Rockdale.

"Since the plant shut down, a lot of the wives have gone into the business world, and so yeah, there's been a lot of women going into business for themselves to help support their families," Mary Lou Loehr, an ambassador for the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce.

Quinn and Goggins journey didn't come without challenges.

"There's always a challenge in a small town," Quinn said.

But —

"Did you guys ever see yourselves in this position right now?"

"I kind of would say yes," Quinn said.

"I would say yes," Goggins said.

And their advice for other women wanting to start a business.

"You really have to envision it to make it happen, so just trusting your gut and going with it," Goggins said.