Water issues in Rockdale a part of old water lines and the replacing of them

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Rockdale has begun its second phase of replacing old water lines. Aging infrastructure and the process of replacing it both contribute to the discoloration of water for some residents.



The City of Rockdale finished replacing old water lines included in phase one of its water line replacement project in December 2024.

Work to replace more of the city's water lines is now underway, with the second phase beginning this month.

Tim Kelty, City Manager for the City of Rockdale, told 15 ABC that phase two is expected to last another 15 to 16 months. Even once it is finished, the city will still have less than half of its linear pipe replaced.

Some neighbors reached out to 15 ABC wanting answers to ongoing water issues in our community, with more line replacement work still to come.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Just the color of the water makes me scared to even give my kids a bath in it, because the way that it looks," Serena Allen, a resident of Rockdale, said.

15 ABC asked Allen what color it is.

"It's like dark brown."

Tyler Dupnick Rockdale resident Serena Allen talks with 15 ABC.

Allen has lived in Rockdale her whole life, telling 15 ABC that water has always been an issue.

Allen and several other residents reached out on Facebook, asking 15 ABC to find some answers.

Tyler Dupnick Facebook messages 15 ABC received about Rockdale water.

15 ABC then talked with city staff.

"The [city] historically has had an issue with mineral buildup, minerals in the water, and we add caustic to the water to help sequester those minerals," Tim Kelty, City Manager for the City of Rockdale, said. "But, the problem is that it wasn't done for years."

Rockdale began a $9 million water line replacement project this month to replace 40,000 linear feet of water lines.

"When the stuff's going on, you know, some of those minerals that are on the inside of the pipes get knocked loose and cause discoloration of the water," said Kelty.

The water is not discolored all the time or for every resident, but when it is, other solutions are needed.

"Bottled water or I bought the little filter systems that you can screw on your faucet, so I use that," Allen said.

Tyler Dupnick Water filtering system attached to a faucet.

Allen also uses filters at her job.

"The water usually majority of the time comes out clear when we filter it…If we didn't have the filter systems, then we would have to buy bottles of water for the kids or gallons of water for them," said Allen, who works at a childcare facility in Rockdale.

The city tells 15 ABC that they have stepped up the flushing of hydrants to help alleviate the discoloration.

"I just ask that, you know, people be patient and people be vigilant," said Kelty. "And whenever they have issues, don't hesitate to contact City Hall."