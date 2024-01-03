Vision Historic Preservation District performs test lift of bell tower for 1895 Project in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Vision Historic Preservation District performed its first test lift of its bell tower for its 1895 Project on Tuesday afternoon.

The bell tower was part of the original structure that served as Rockdale's City Hall and jail.

The test lift was originally planned in to determine if more structural supports were needed before the building's official crowing in February.

Curah Beard, the executive director of the organization, says the lift symbolizes the near-completion of phase one.

"The bell tower re-crowned on the 1895 is a huge leap," Beard said.

"It brings the completion of phase on, bringing the completion of the front facade to about 90 percent."

Beard and other board members are planning to convert the space into an arts and entertainment center by 2026.