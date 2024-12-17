Thorndale developer to add housing units amid increase in home prices, local demand

THORNDALE, Texas — A local construction company is planning to build more housing along South Elliott Street in Thorndale.



Thorndale business owner Ana Castillo says many families have reached out expressing the need for more family housing since many families struggle to meet current prices and interest rates.

With average home prices about $420,000 nationally, residents would need to earn at least $106,000 annually to afford a home — well above Thorndale's median household income of $63,000, making home-ownership difficult for many locals.

ACC Builders plans to build two 2-story four-plexes, adding eight units to their existing property along South Elliott Street by May 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The housing market is kind of high, but it's not as high as the rest of the places, but we need more housing," Cynthia Jackson, a Thorndale resident, said.

It's a need Ana Castillo tells 15ABC she and her husband recognized in Thorndale.

"I hear a lot of these stories," she said.

She's the owner of ACC Builders, and she's planning to add more housing along South Elliott Street.

"These are actually going to be two-story," Castillo said.

Two 2-story four-plexes, making up a total of eight units, will be built in the lot behind her existing complexes.

"They are going to be a three-bedroom, two-bath, and they will have a small garage," she said.

But she knows first-hand how hard it is to find housing.

"We have been in, sort of, a similar situation, and so, now that we are able to do something like this and being able to bring it into this community, I think it means a lot to us," she said.

Most homes in Thorndale average out at $317,000 compared to $420,000 nationally.

"We had a lot of people start reaching out — more and more families. I know a lot of them, I've heard, you know, the interest rates have gone up," Castillo said.

That means homeowners would have to make at least $106,000 annually to buy a home. Yet, the national median household income is $74,500 and Thorndale'sfalls behind at $63,000.

"I know it's been a little controversial, I guess, with a lot of housing coming in," Castillo said. "We aren't doing it to be a commercial thing. He's [husband] lived here. He wants to see the town progress."

But neighbors like Cynthia Jackson, who live right down the street, don't mind.

"Oh, it doesn't bother me, you know. people need to live, you know," Jackson said.