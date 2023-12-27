'They come barreling down the road'; Milam County Commissioners to add speed limits to CR 417, 418

THORNDALE, Texas — Milam County Commissioners approved new speed limit signs for County Roads 417 and 418 in a regular meeting Wednesday.

Residents who live along the roads like Tracey David says the sign is needed.

She has three daughters, one recently got their driver's license, but she always worries when they leave home to go to school.

“They’ve been having a lot of 18-wheelers that drive up and down the road over here and have been hauling a lot of heavy loads and they come barreling down the road,” she said.

David, herself, has almost collided with a truck because of speeding.

She isn't the only resident complaining, according to Precinct 4 Commissioner Wesley Payne.

Payne says the trucks have been traveling to pick up gravel near CR 418 for new developments.

"Been a lot of reported issues about speeding. We've had law enforcement in the area, but they're limited on what they can do because there's no speed limit," he said.

Commissioners set the new speed limit to 35 mph and plan to add a stop sign to the intersection for CR 417 and 418.

David says it's a start, but she's not sure if drivers will follow them.

"Speed limits are recommendations for anyone on the road. Hopefully, people follow them. I think 35 is better than not having a speed limit at all," she said.

Payne says he expects the signs to be installed by the end of the week.