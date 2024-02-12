'There’s a lot of orders': Local Rockdale baker sees sales boost ahead of Valentine's Day

ROCKDALE, Texas — Valentine's Day is Wednesday, and local businesses like Goodies Baked Treats are seeing an influx in sales ahead of the holiday.



Local business owners in Rockdale are seeing an increase in orders for items like baked goods ahead of Valentine's Day.

Americans are expected to spend at least $26 billion for the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.

These sales are helping local economies and small businesses whose sales dropped in January.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Robin Good is constantly baking in February for her business, Goodies Baked Treats.

She's filling orders for Valentine's Day, and it's giving her a big sales boost like other local businesses in Rockdale.

"Valentines day is very busy and also very last minute. But yeah, like the traditional dipped strawberries and iced cookies," she said.

Business usually slows down in the first few months of the year.

Shoppers are expected to spend nearly $26 billion this holiday, according to the National Retail Federation, and these sales contribute to local economies and small businesses, especially when people shop local.

“That’s another good kick for their bottom line especially in a small town when you have a lot of boutiques,“ Mary Lou Loehr, a board member for the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce said.

Good says Valentine's Day sales contribute to about half her sales for the month, depending on how many orders she takes.

But sales continue even after the holiday.

“February is busy, and there’s a lot of orders for that," Good said. "Then, there’s everyday birthdays or baby showers or a thank you for someone.”

She's just thankful to see the community's support since she opened three years ago.

“I’m not professional by no means, and I’m almost 45 years old and I’ve never baked for other people, so when I bake something, and I get the response that I do it overwhelms me. It really does," she said.