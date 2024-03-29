Rockdale residents still find activities to honor Good Friday holiday despite multiple closures

ROCKDALE, Texas — Amid business, government and school closures for Good Friday, residents in Rockdale are still finding things to do around town to mark the sacred day.



Good Friday is considered a sacred holiday for Christians, marking the last Friday before Easter Sunday.

Because of it, schools are canceling classes and local governments and businesses are closing or altering hours.

But some residents are finding other ways to mark the day with fundraisers and even a trip to local parks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Schools, local government, and even some local businesses all closed in honor of Good Friday.

It's a bit of a tradition in Rockdale.

But the town isn’t as quiet as you might think.

“We have lots of churches here in Rockdale, Milam County, and obviously, Good Friday is a very important day, but also lots of fun events. We had a community Easter egg hunt this morning, so lots of good things leading up to Easter Sunday,” Ashley Willard, a local resident said.

It’s a sacred holiday for many Christians and a way for families to create new traditions and memories.

Families like mother and son duo Ashley and Mason Willard.

This year, volunteering at a fundraiser to raise money for athletes at Rockdale ISD.

“It’s definitely not something I normally do, but I feel like this is something to get people out," Mason said.

Like fifth grader Kolbi Stanislaw, who’s still learning the meaning behind the holiday.

But she’s excited to be out with family and friends.

“Every Good Friday, we would come out here to the park and eat some McDonald’s—shout out to McDonald’s love it — and I also love going to the fundraisers," she said.

Especially in a small community—

“For this small town, I love it here. This town is growing, and I love that," Kolbi said.