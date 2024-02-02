Rockdale residents paying hospital district tax despite having no hospital: Here's where the money is going

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale residents are still paying the hospital district tax even though it's only hospital closed in 2018. Now, it's helping fund another healthcare facility.



Rockdale's hospital district tax is now funding Health Point Clinic in Rockdale, which provides care for low-income patients.

Little River Hospital, Milam County's only hospital, closed in 2018, forcing residents to travel for care.

The 2023 hospital district tax rate was $.035 for each $100 of property value.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When Carolyn Reed gets her taxes, she always expects a hospital district tax.

But Rockdale doesn't have a hospital anymore.

"Well, if we don't have a hospital, we shouldn't have that," Resident Carolyn Reed said.

Little River Hospital, Milam County's only hospital, closed in 2018, and Reed is wondering where her money is going.

When I reached out to the Rockdale Hospital District president, they told me the tax is supporting Health Point Clinic, which offers care to low-income patients.

Rockdale residents are still paying for it since it's still considered a hospital district under Texas law.

But Reed says she usually travels for healthcare.

The nearest hospitals are at least 27 miles away in Taylor and over 40 miles away in Temple and Bryan-College Station.

Even thought the district tax dropped to .035 cents per $100 of property valuation, Reed still wants something to go toward getting a hospital back.

"If you were hurt bad like I've seen people from here that had to air-fly or they don't go to a doctor. If it was really bad, you may not make it," Reed said.

Residents could start a petition and vote to dissolve the district, but it could affect care.