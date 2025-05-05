Rockdale residents optimistic as city plans to upgrade water infrastructure

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The water lines in the city of Rockdale have been around for more than half a century, creating issues for local residents. But now, city council has approved of a project to fix that.



Rockdale City Council approved of a $9.2 million contract to replace more than 40,000 feet of water lines in the city.

This project is set to begin June 2025 and be completed by June 2027.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I actually seen how some of the drainage goes on, and I think that would probably be better for us residents, you know, to have better piping, especially for, like, the older homes and all of that," Rockdale resident Rosie Chaidez said.

The city of Rockdale is replacing more than 40,000 feet of water lines in the city.

"It is critical for the city because of the fact that our infrastructure, our water lines are so old," City Manager Tim Kelty said.

Their cast iron piping is being replaced with PVC, a service that the city tells 15 ABC is long overdue.

"Many of the pipes, like I say, are more than 50 years old, 60 years old, 70 years old," Kelty said.

"We always want to have better quality. I'm actually scared to drink tap water," Chaidez said.

This upgrade will lower the costs to maintain these pipes and reduce the amount of leaks and boil water notices.

15 ABC asked Kelty what he hopes neighbors in the community think seeing the city of Rockdale work to repair their infrastructure.

"I just think that they trust that we are working and planning for the future and wanting to preserve what's good about Rockdale and ensure that they have quality and reliable water and sewer service."

Rosie Chaidez and Judith Slusher tell 15 ABC they're optimistic for the future of Rockdale.

"It does feel good to know that I can be in a place where they're actually trying to improve things here," Chaidez said.

"You can't fix a hundred years in five minutes or ten years, it takes a long time, and it takes planning, it takes money," Slusher said.