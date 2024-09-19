Rockdale residents frustrated with short traffic light durations, non-responsive sensors along Cameron Avenue

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — Rockdale residents expressed frustration about short traffic lights, causing increased traffic along Cameron Avenue on social media Tuesday.



Residents in Rockdale are complaining about short light durations and non-responsive sensors at traffic lights along Wilcox, Main and Cameron streets.

The City of Rockdale is working with TxDOT to change timing and adjust sensors.

But officials aren't sure when repairs will be done.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It took about seven lights to get through the other day," said Donna Cano, a Rockdale resident.

Our neighbor Donna Cano is talking about the traffic lights along Cameron Avenue in Rockdale.

"As of late, it seems as though the lights are on Cameron Road, which is the busiest road that goes straight through, and they only last like one, maybe two cars," she said.

It's been a problem since she moved here four years ago.

"So, we're all running red lights, and it's a little bit crazy, and it takes forever to get through," she said.

Now, the city is trying to change that.

15ABC talked to the city manager who tells me they're working with TxDOT to change the light timing.

"All I can say is that the city is trying to encourage TxDOT to focus and do everything they can to get the situation improved as quickly as possible," City Manager Tim Kelty said.

So 15ABC decided to test the changes out, starting downtown along Cameron Avenue and also at Wilcox Street — the light was fairly quick.

Then Main Street; it was quick, too.

"About six minutes we've been sitting here," Brieanna Smith with 15ABC said.

With a few exceptions since TxDOT is still working on repairing sensors.

"I'm glad that they took that initiative," Cano said.

Donna says she saw some improvements this morning.

"I haven't been out when it's rush hour traffic in the evening yet to see if it's really fixed, but this morning was great," she said.

And she believes the repairs are necessary to account for more growth.

"It feels good to know that we're being looked after. The city's going to start to grow, and there's going to be a lot more traffic coming our way," Cano said.