Rockdale Planning, Zoning Commission hosts workshop to revise parking ordinance, add more accepted materials

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — The Rockdale Planning and Zoning Commission is hosting a public workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to revise its new parking ordinance that's sparked backlash among residents.



The ordinance is causing concern among low-income residents — most of which have small or no driveways.

The commission is considering accepting gravel or rock driveways.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jeanette Behrens has always had a rock driveway.

"We've been here since 2017," Behrens, a resident, said.

But a new parking ordinance is threatening that.

"If you have like what we have, it should be grandfathered in," she said.

It's one reason the city is deciding to revise it.

"We've identified over 600 properties in the city, residential properties in the city in violation of the ordinance as it's written," City Manager Tim Kelty said. "So to, you know, ask our residents to comply with that, you know, is gonna create some, some burden on them."

The ordinance requires our neighbors to park on surfaces like asphalt and concrete.

"It is something that, you know can clutter and degrade the overall property values," Kelty said.

And stops them from parking in front and side yards and on streets.

Most locals have small driveways or no driveway at all.

"Well, I can't fit my work truck in the driveway," Long-time resident Christian Carrasco said.

And most were made of gravel or rock — surfaces that the Planning and Soning commission are considering accepting.

"I think that's great. There's more people that can afford something like that," he said.

But they believe the city shouldn't interfere.

"We already have taxes on our properties and we pay for our properties and I view it as my property," Carrasco said.

Unless they're paying for it.

"I mean, if they're going to make people, they're going to have to do something. They're going to have to get a grant. They're gonna have to help people pay for it," Behrens said.