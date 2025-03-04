Rockdale Officer fired after investigation into traffic stop conduct

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — On March 2, 2025, the Rockdale Police Department was notified of citizens' concerns regarding the actions of one of its officers during a traffic stop on the evening of March 1, 2025.

A cellphone video shared with the department showed Officer Stephen Wall conducting a “high-risk” or “felony” traffic stop on two individuals in a car.

The video did not capture the events leading up to the stop or the encounter's outcome. In response to community concerns, Officer Wall was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The investigation found that Officer Wall violated multiple departmental policies and was inconsistent with the department’s core values of integrity, duty, and service. As a result, he was terminated from his position.