Rockdale Municipal Development District buys $80,000 property with plans to demolish, rebuild

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Rockdale Municipal Development District purchased an $80,000 property along West Cameron Avenue, announcing the purchase on Facebook Tuesday.

Nathan Bland, president of the district, said they plan to demolish and rebuild the property.

They're not sure what the property will be yet, but Bland said it's part of a plan to rebuild Rockdale.

"At this time, we are not sure what this property will be. It will be for sale. It will be cleared off and ready to develop into some kind of a business that will create jobs for Rockdale," he said.

There isn't a set date for the demolition and rebuild, but said it should take a few months to clear the property.