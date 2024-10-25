Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMilam County

Actions

UPDATE: Rockdale ISD teacher under investigation for making false threat is now arrested

KXXV
15ABC
KXXV
Posted
and last updated

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Rockdale Independent School District is investigating what is now considered a false threat after authorities determined that the threat report was fake.

Someone anonymously reported a potential threat to the district's QuickTip security tool on Thursday night.

A comprehensive investigation was launched following the district security team and superintendent's prompt action. Law enforcement diligently traced the origin of the threat and discovered that a teacher had made it.

The Milam Sheriff's Department, the Federal Bureau, and the United States Secret Service conducted the investigation starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, Milam County sheriff Mike Clore said they used the IP address used to make the threat, which led them to a Rockdale high school teacher who later admitted to making a false threat.

The teacher has been arrested, and their identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood