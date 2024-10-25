UPDATE: Rockdale ISD teacher under investigation for making false threat is now arrested

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Rockdale Independent School District is investigating what is now considered a false threat after authorities determined that the threat report was fake.

Someone anonymously reported a potential threat to the district's QuickTip security tool on Thursday night.

A comprehensive investigation was launched following the district security team and superintendent's prompt action. Law enforcement diligently traced the origin of the threat and discovered that a teacher had made it.

The Milam Sheriff's Department, the Federal Bureau, and the United States Secret Service conducted the investigation starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, Milam County sheriff Mike Clore said they used the IP address used to make the threat, which led them to a Rockdale high school teacher who later admitted to making a false threat.

The teacher has been arrested, and their identity has not yet been released.

