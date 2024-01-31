Rockdale ISD Band Boosters in search of donations for annual 'Spaghetti Supper' fundraiser

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Rockdale ISD Band Boosters are collecting donations for a silent auction held during its annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser.

Band director Adrian Acevedo says they're looking for items from local businesses.

This year, they're hoping to raise enough money for scholarships and summer band camps.

"It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for our band boosters, and it's something that has been going on for decades, literally, here in this community, so we're looking forward to that event," he said.

The fundraiser will include a performance from the band and a cake auction.

Acevedo encourages those interested in donating to contact the Junior High School or Band Boosters to make drop-off arrangements.

The fundraiser is Feb. 6 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the junior high.

Tickets are $10 per plate.