Rockdale Elementary students learn about nutrition, agriculture with mobile dairy classroom

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Students at Rockdale Elementary learned about nutrition and agriculture with a live cow milking demonstration Friday. It's part of a partnership with the district's nutrition department and a mobile dairy classroom.



A mobile dairy classroom brought a live cow to Rockdale Elementary school to teach student life-long lessons.

This is part of the Rockdale ISD Nutrition Department's monthly programs.

Students learned about the importance of a balanced diet and how dairy goes from the farm to the table.

The Nutrition Department will host a Halloween-themed breakfast in October where parents will be able to eat with their child.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's not everyday you see a cow go to school.

But for students at Rockdale Elementary, it's pretty common.

"This is my third time here coming," Kayler Campbell, the mobile dairy classroom instructor, said.

It's a partnership with the mobile dairy farm and the district's nutrition department.

"I love seeing the kids come here and enjoying it and asking questions," Julie Cortez, the administrative assistant for the nutrition department, said.

The idea is to teach lessons on how the milk goes from farm-to-table.

"Most of the time in today's world, they aren't given the opportunity to actually go to the farm," Campbell said.

Students also learn the importance of having a healthy diet.

"We want everybody to pick up from a young age, getting good healthy habits and having a healthy balanced diet, including dairy," Campbell said.

It's one thing second graders Derick Hurd and Ava San Juan are taking away from the lesson.

"It makes us strong and it gives a lot of protein to us," Hurd said.

"I also learned that milk can turn into cheese like Mac and cheese and cheese that you eat," San Juan said.

Among other things —

"Today I learned that flies like to eat cows and only two days they can make baby cows," San Juan said.

"I learned that cows can make seven gallons of milk," Hurd said.

And staff is hoping it sticks with them for a lifetime.

"We want to teach them what's healthy in their body, what tastes good. But maybe this is a career for somebody," General Manager Erin Lopez said.

