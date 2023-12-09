Watch Now
Rockdale Chamber of Commerce to host annual Christmas parade Saturday: Here's what's new!

Posted at 12:52 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 13:52:49-05

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Rockdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting it's annual Christmas Parade Saturday.

The parade dubbed "Christmas Traditions" this year will feature a record of at least 40 floats, hot cocoa and cookies and pictures with Santa at the train depot.

They're also adding a new Christmas Bazaar, featuring local vendors at Wolf Park.

"We just look forward to everyone coming this is kind of a big year for us, and we're kind of kicking off 2024 a little bit early, but we're just excited about all the changes in Rockdale," Chamber Chairperson Victoria Otto said.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Fair Park, traveling along SH 79 to end at Wolf Park.

