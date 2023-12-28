Rockdale 'Angel Tree' program helps seniors through 'holiday blues'

ROCKDALE, Texas — The holiday season can trigger depression for seniors, but the Rockdale Estate and Rehabilitation Center is preventing the "holiday blues" with its annual Angel Tree program.

The program requires community members to provide gifts for seniors, giving them a list their wants.

Wilma Franklin and Juanita Joseph have lived at the center for two and three years, respectively, and they said the gifts boost their spirits.

"They're helping to get through the holidays, not feel left alone," Franklin said.

"I love coming over here. I love to be here. We have a great time," Joseph said.

But all seniors don't get the opportunity to feel connected with the community.

About 7 million adults 65 and older experience depression each year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

These symptoms are exacerbated by the holidays.

Director of the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas George Losoya said there are many contributing factors.

"As we age, a lot of seniors have experienced the loss of someone important in their lives as most seniors, they have caregivers that may not be here this season, so there's a lot of factors," Losoya said. "Also, our families are not as closely clustered."

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic like isolation also contributed to depression.

"Our senior population was the most impacted, especially those who became very sick and those who passed away," he said. "Because of the severity of the pandemic, they then became isolated for fear of not becoming infected, and I think there's a residual effect of that. There's still that hesitation to participate in the public."

73 seniors received gifts in the program this year.

Josie Olivarez, a medication aid at the center, said they just want seniors to feel "special."

"We want to make sure everyone receives a Christmas present," she said. "We want them to feel special and know that they're cared for."

Franklin and Joseph said they've haven't experienced depression during the holidays themselves since they're both able to see family and able to celebrate with other seniors in the program.

But they're both grateful to receive the gifts they wanted this year.

"I asked for sweatpants and pajamas, and I got them," Franklin said.

"I got canvases, and I got a little bit of puzzles," Joseph said.