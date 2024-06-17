More stray animals around Milam County raising safety concerns as temperatures rise this summer

ROCKDALE, Texas — As temperatures rise, Milam County residents are seeing more stray animals, but local animal shelter leaders are concerned about the animals' safety.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The days are never quiet for Rockdale Animal Control Officer Karen Janes.

"The season for puppies is here, and there have been many puppies left, abandoned — lot of calls about abandoned puppies, not just in the city but in outlying areas of the city as well, so that makes us very busy."

But her concerns are rising with the heat.

"It's very difficult on these animals, not just puppies, but even dogs that are older with these temperatures."

In the summer, dogs become more prone to heat-related illness.

Most pet organizations advise owners to keep pets inside, but strays don't have that option.

"Dogs really need a lot of water, and they have a lack of ways to get rid of their heat. They get rid of heat through their paws and through their panting... their little pads on their feet can get burned very easily."

Karen doesn't always have space at the shelter — it's only one out of two designated shelters in Milam County.

"As soon as I can get one or two adopted, I get more in, and so, staying over capacity is just for the constant right now."

What can our community do to help?

"Large containers of water for dogs that are outside, and if the temperatures are getting up into the triple digits, they really need to have better conditions if possible."

And most importantly —

"Well, for pet owners, please spay and neuter your animals. That will cut down on the population."