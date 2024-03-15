Milano Volunteer Fire Department sees record-breaking increase in firefighter recruitment

MILANO, Texas — Like other volunteer departments across the nation, the Milano Volunteer Fire Department struggled with recruiting firefighters throughout the past five years.

But now, the department is seeing a record-breaking increase in volunteers.



The Milano Volunteer Fire Department has recruited 46 volunteer firefighters.

Across the United States, the number of volunteer fire departments dropped by 220,850 since 1984, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Fire Chief Kain Dodd says the department is partnering with Milano ISD and tapping into the home school population to recruit more volunteers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Breyton Steinbecker remembers listening to his Dad tell firefighter stories.

Now, he’s following his footsteps.

He’s a junior firefighter at the Milano Volunteer Fire Department — joining at 16.

“It pretty much inspired me, especially when I'm driving the truck that he drove back then,” he said.

But like many volunteer fire departments across the United States, they are struggling with recruiting, especially younger members.

The number of volunteer fire fighters in the U.S. dropped from 897,750 volunteers in 1984 to just 676,900 in 2020.

But Fire Chief Kain Dodd, who started his career as a junior himself, is turning to the schools.

“One of the things that we found that really helped us was tapping into the home school students that we have around here,” he said.

Now, they have a record 46 firemen, making it easier to respond to emergencies.

“If we get an emergency call that is really important, you know. The guys were having issues staffing the trucks. We can call the guys out of school and the school will actually give them an excused absence to go ahead and come out," Dodd said.

Steinbecker is recruiting, too.

“My brother is doing it, too. I have a younger brother, so me and him," he said. "When I joined, he was thinking about it, too, so when he turned 16, I told him to think about it, and he did.“

With hopes of possibly starting a career.

“It's just amazing to do, and it's we both like it," he said.

Dodd tells me that even though the numbers are up they’re still in need of more donations to supply equipment.