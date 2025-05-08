Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMilam County

Actions

Milam County residents permitted to burn storm debris

Milam County storm debris
Milam County
Milam County storm debris
Posted

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down near Cameron during the May 6 storm that brought heavy rain and flash flooding to Milam County.

Milam County officials have confirmed that there is no active burn ban in place, allowing residents to burn tree debris left behind by the storm legally.

County authorities urge residents to follow safety protocols while burning, including notifying the Milam County Sheriff’s Office in advance at (254) 697-7033. Burns must be conducted during daylight hours and be attended to at all times.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood