Milam County residents permitted to burn storm debris

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down near Cameron during the May 6 storm that brought heavy rain and flash flooding to Milam County.

Milam County officials have confirmed that there is no active burn ban in place, allowing residents to burn tree debris left behind by the storm legally.

County authorities urge residents to follow safety protocols while burning, including notifying the Milam County Sheriff’s Office in advance at (254) 697-7033. Burns must be conducted during daylight hours and be attended to at all times.