Milam County offering support to Rockdale as city works to add police officers

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Rockdale police officers have been working overtime to cover shifts while the department has open positions. Milam County Sheriff's deputies can now help by picking up an overtime shift in Rockdale.



The City of Rockdale is expanding its police department by adding more officers.

While the city continues recruiting, Rockdale police officers are covering extra shifts to keep our community safe. To try relieving some of that overtime, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office is offering help.

Rockdale Mayor Ward Roddam tells 15 ABC they are trying to be forward thinkers and be prepared rather than reactionary. With new subdivisions and homes coming to the Rockdale area, adding more law enforcement is a priority.

Mayor Roddam added that competition plays a significant factor in recruiting for police departments in Bryan-College Station, Waco-Temple, and Austin, as all three areas compete for applicants, making it a statewide and even nationwide struggle.

The starting salary for Rockdale police officers is about $56,000 a year plus a signing bonus. They also offer an $18-an-hour stipend to pay for an applicant's training academy before coming to serve in Rockdale.

"This is not the first time that a police department has been short, and so they're doing the best they can," Tiffany Smith, a Rockdale resident, said.

Right now, Rockdale police officers are working overtime to cover shifts while the department looks to fill positions.

“So when we have an open position, we do get them filled, but it's taking longer than it used to say 10 years ago," Jerry Meadors, Rockdale Police Chief, said.

Tyler Dupnick Rockdale City Manager Tim Kelty (left), Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors (middle), and Rockdale Mayor Ward Roddam (right) talk with 15 ABC.

“City council authorized a couple of new positions, added positions, over a year ago and, you know, we've we've struggled to fill those positions," Tim Kelty, Rockdale City Manager, said.

In a new agreement between the city and Milam County, sheriff’s deputies can volunteer for overtime to cover an extra shift in Rockdale.

It's designed to relieve some overtime for Rockdale police officers.

Every shift is still covered by either Rockdale PD or MCSO.

“When they're working all that overtime, it can get hard on those officers," said Kelty. "So, this is really appreciated that the county has agreed to help us in the interim until we can get all of our positions filled."

Some neighbors spoke with 15 ABC, and they aren’t worried about the situation.

Tyler Dupnick Rockdale resident Tiffany Smith talks with 15 ABC.

15 ABC asked Smith if there was a level of concern about having the county come in to help out.

“No, I don't feel any less, you know, safe. The sheriffs have stepped in, everything is running as normal. I mean, there's nothing any different.”

Rockdale PD swore in a new officer on Monday, June 16, and 15 ABC reports that there is optimism among other applicants.

Rockdale Police Department Facebook Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors (left) swears in new Rockdale police officer Lindsey Jacobs (right) on Monday, June 16.

“We've been searching for those right officers to fill those spots, and so I'm very selective in who I'm gonna bring to this town," said Chief Meadors.

While the police department continues its hiring efforts, it remains equipped to serve our community.

"A shortage in officers for a couple of positions doesn't mean a shortage in coverage," said Chief Meadors. "We're gonna cover, however we need to cover it, we're gonna cover it. And, you know, the assistance of the sheriff's department just helps us do that a little easier and give our guys some days off. But regardless, the town is gonna be covered — they're gonna be protected, we'll make sure of that.”

"I know that they're tired and they're working long hours, but I really do commend them for putting in the effort to keep our streets safe," said Smith.