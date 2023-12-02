Looking to get some holiday shopping done? Rockdale Chamber of Commerce to host Christmas market

Watch Now
ROCKDALE, Texas — The Rockdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Christmas Craft Market Saturday.

They're featuring 43 vendors, special treats like candy apples, popcorn, funnel cakes, hot chocolate and specialty coffee.

Organizer Georgia Marshall said it's an opportunity for small businesses to experience more foot traffic like they never had before.

She's expecting about 100 people to stop by.

"The craft market is to help the people of Rockdale be able to shop local, support local and help small business to grow. Like I said, some of them, it's their full-time job, so we like to support that and help," she said.

The market will be at Wolf Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

