Local non-profit to host community giveaway Saturday in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas — Non-profit Luke 10:33 will host a community giveaway Saturday on Plum Street in Rockdale.



Residents will have a chance to receive free health screenings and free clothing, talk to military recruiters, tour fire trucks and more.

Verjuana Foreman, founder of the organization, says the giveaway helps residents clean out their closets, connect with the community and get the help they need.

The giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What's an empty field now is expected to be full Saturday.

Verjuana Freeman, founder of non-profit Luke 10:33, tells me she's hosting a community giveaway in Rockdale.

The event will offer free health screenings, clothing and a chance to connect with military recruiters and first responders.

“I don’t think Rockdale is any different than most communities. I think in every community there’s a need for unity, that I think was my number on motivation just bringing the community together," Freeman said.

The community giveaway is this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on Plum Street, but Foreman says they're still accepting donations at the Rockdale Senior Center.