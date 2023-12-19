Local Cameron business offering Milam County residents this gift ahead of the holidays

CAMERON, Texas — Matt Fleming sells metal roofs every day as a sales manager at Caliber Metal, a local metal roofing company in Cameron.

But sometimes, the $10,000 to $15,000 price tag isn't always affordable to some homeowners, especially when storms hit.

Those numbers make up almost 20 percent of the average income in Milam County.

But his company is giving away a free roof replacement for homeowners in need as part of its fourth annual "Covering the Community" event.

Only five people are nominated for the replacement so far, but they believe a lot more roofs are damaged.

The company has seen more customers, sending out "off the chart" amounts of metal to contractors for replacements and repairs.

Receptionist Judy Escoto says she's had more customers call in.

"We've definitely had a lot more customers coming in this year needing replacements for stuff like branches falling on roofs," Escoto said.

Most of these calls came in response to the severe storms in April that caused hail and even heavy wind, which damaged homes.

Fleming says these storms are common with some being worse than others, causing aesthetic damage or leakage.

"You're going to have a lot of hail damage, wind damage — you're going to have some panels peeled up, screws kind of back out," Fleming said.

Now, he's hoping the program helps those who were missed.

"This time of year, we get to look back and reflect on what we have and what others may not," Fleming said.

There are no requirements to receive the replacement, but all applicants must be nominated and submit a picture of the nominee's roof.

Applications are available at Caliber Metals, and winners will be announced on Dec. 24.