Last day to honor your loved one for holidays for Rockdale 'City of Angels': Here's how you can participate

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale community members are partnering with Rockdale Downtown Association and the City of Rockdale to host the city's first annual "City of Angels."

Residents can buy a lighted angel decoration to honor the memory of a loved one for $200 to display at Bridge Park.

Soon, there will be signs with their names.

Organizer Esmeralda Ruelas-Olivares said the idea came from a local business owner who did the project in other towns.

It's a way to "light up the town" for the holidays and encourage more people to visit Rockdale and shop locally.

"We have a small business owner at Manuel Imports and he brought us the idea, maybe we can do a "City of Angels" or put angels here as he had done in other towns here as a commemorative for people who lost someone during the holiday season... but to maybe bring them some comfort during the holiday season and also to bring some light to our rather dim areas," she said.

All proceeds will go toward the Rockdale Downtown Association's Holiday Fund, which funds future "beautification" projects.

The deadline to sponsor an angel was Friday at 10 p.m., but Rueles-Olivares said there will be some exceptions after the date.

You can call Rueles-Olivares at (210) 379-9636 or Rita Gameiro at (818) 802-4273 to sponsor.