Ladies Auxiliary, Milano Volunteer Fire Department kicks off annual Spring Garage Sale, raises money for gear

MILANO, Texas — The Milano Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary kicked off its annual Spring Garage Sale Thursday at the Milano Volunteer Fire Department.



The sale is one of the department's biggest fundraising events of the year.

Fire Chief Kain Dodd says the department is planning to use the funds to buy new equipment for about 46 volunteers — a record number.

The Auxiliary will host the sale Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lifting furniture is just one of Barney Barnhill’s responsibilities at the Milano Volunteer Fire Department.

Any other day —

“I kind of like servicing the trucks and doing that kind of thing. They sent me to pump school to learn how to maintenance the pumps on the fire engines, and then, also just being retired, I'm able to go in the middle of the day,” he said.

But this time at the Ladies Auxiliary’s spring garage sale.

Though his start with the department is personal.

"There was an accident outside of my house on 36, and me and my daughter went out there to help the people, and the fire department showed up, and they kind of recruited me from there," Barnhill said.

Now, he’s one of 46 firemen — a record — raising money for his equipment.

An almost $6,000 need per person — Chief Kain Dodd tells me.

“With the increase in recruitment that we have, we have to have gear for all the guys," Dodd said.

Even for seasoned firefighters like Dawson Warren —

“We are funded solely by fundraisers so for like maintenance on the trucks, any payments on loans,” Warren said.

Who like Barney are hoping to raise enough cash to keep doing what they love.

"I kind of love all that together the camaraderie, just a big family,“ Barnhill said.

“I just love being able to help people. That’s my big thing. That’s why i got into this job and why I continue to do it," Warren said.