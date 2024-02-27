'It's always a fun time with Mr. Miles': Owner of Miles Styles Barbershop celebrates over 15 years of service

ROCKDALE, Texas — Miles Styles Barbershop, the only Black barbershop in Rockdale, is celebrating over 15 years of service to the community.



Owner of Miles Styles Barbershop Christopher Miles says he's given haircuts to just about everyone in Rockdale.

It is the only Black barbershop in the city.

Now, the shop is operating as a hub for the community after 15 years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Christopher Miles never saw himself making history as the only black-owned barbershop in Rockdale.

Now, Miles Styles Barbershop is celebrating 16 years in business.

His dream started in 2005.

"I went to barber school in '05... I worked in temple for two years...so after a while we didn't have one here and decided to come home," Miles said.

Eventually becoming what barber shops used to be like when he was a kid.

"It's a good place for people to get information and stuff like we have different kinds of meetings here... parent meetings sometimes, east side community meetings," he said.

And a place to check on each other.

About 21% of Black Americans struggled with mental illness in 2021.

But they often face barriers to treatment, especially black men.

"When you go into a barbershop, you can spend all day talking, and I can just come in here and get a hair cut and talk about whatever," Larry Williams, a client of three years said.

And Miles is even reaching people outside his community.

"He's like family, come crack jokes, talk barbershop talk. It's always a fun time with Mr. Miles," Mario Vargas, a customer for over 15 years said.

And to Miles, it comes with the territory.

"It's important for us to be active in our community. That's part of being barbers period," Miles said.