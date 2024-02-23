'I’m the only Girl Scout': Milam County's lone Girl Scout sells over 2,000 cookies

THORNDALE, Texas — Paulina Waak is the only Girl Scout in Milam County selling cookies, but she's already exceeded her sales goal.



Paulina Waak is a Juliette, an individually registered Girl Scout this year, making her the only girl scout in Milam County.

The Milam County Service Unit has struggled gaining membership before, but it's the first time it's only had one member.

She has already sold 2,400 cookies and now has a goal of selling 3,000.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Samoas, Do-Si-Dos and Lemonades — it’s the cookies Paulina Waak sells each week in Milam County.

She’s been doing this for six years.

But this year, she’s alone.

“I don’t know. I was just like I’m the only Girl Scout," Paulina said.

But this isn't the first time membership in Milam County has struggled, affecting funding.

There weren’t enough members to form a troop.

“In Milam county, it’s been very small, so we are growing and hoping to get some more girls that join in Girl Scouts," Volunteer Support Specialist for the Girls Scouts of Central Texas Shauna Seale said.

But Paulina is already surpassing her 2,000 cookie sales goal, and she’s not just learning money management and business skills.

“She’s learned about commitment this year because in previous years, she was able to kind of rely on other people to help pull her through when cookie sales were getting rough. But this year, she’s the one helping others," Paul Waak, her father said.

Now, she’s hoping to go to summer camp for free and more girls join in the county.

“I feel proud that I did it," Paulina said.

Her last day to sell is Feb. 25, so if you would like to support her, you can visit her at the Walmart in Rockdale.