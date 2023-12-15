'I'm being spread thinner and thinner': Blessing Boxes across Brazos Valley reaching critical low

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Rockdale resident Phillip Bennett grabs food from the Blessing Box inside Street Ministries in Rockdale every week.

But like others in the community, he is finding himself grabbing more in the winter.

He's a person experiencing homelessness.

"Being homeless, it helps a lot like some days, you won't even get to eat," Bennett said.

But the increased demand is putting a strain on the organization that runs it.

Now, Andy Faust, founder of the program, is struggling to supply it.

When they're out of food or hygiene items, Bennett has no choice but to wait until it's restocked.

"If we don't have it in here, they'll just have to wait until we get it restocked," he said.

Across the United States, the number of people experiencing homelessness is rising.

It increased 6 percent since 2017.

They have trouble fulfilling basic needs like clothing, food and shelter in the winter, and cold temperatures make them more vulnerable to sickness.

It's also a time when Faust sees the most demand.

"The coldest months are the hardest times on these people. You've got the homeless and what I call the needy, which is anyone, if they can't make their bills, they run out of money by the end of the month," Faust said.

He's vowed to take $300 of his own money to supply the 11 boxes across the Brazos Valley — but it isn't enough to keep them fully stocked.

He's asking for donations from the community to help him.

The boxes need hygiene items like diapers and feminine products, non-perishable food and winter garments like coats and hats.

Faust says he just wants to help as many people as he can.

"I'm being spread thinner and thinner, and I'm trying to keep it to where we cover everyone," he said.

To donate, you can drop off donations at any of these locations:

