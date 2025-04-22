Historic Bryant Station Bridge catches fire in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A fire broke out late Monday night on the historic Bryant Station Bridge, located over the Little River in Milam County. The blaze was reported around 11 p.m., prompting a response from multiple agencies, including the Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department.

The bridge, constructed in 1909 with wood and metal components, sits beside its modern concrete replacement built in 2002 on County Road 106. Fire crews were able to knock down the majority of the flames, but due to the creosote-treated timber, the structure remains highly resistant to full extinguishment. Officials say residual flames may continue to be visible but pose no immediate threat to the public.

Fire suppression efforts were suspended overnight due to safety concerns caused by the bridge’s deteriorated condition and surrounding terrain. Crews are expected to resume efforts during daylight hours and will conduct a more thorough assessment of the damage.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Hubnik, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, and the Milam County Fire Marshal have all been on scene assisting with the response.