GoFundMe created for Cameron ISD librarian battling heart failure

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — A local teacher created a GoFundMe for a Cameron ISD librarian recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

The librarian, Angelle Wagnon, was diagnosed in December after experiencing "severe symptoms," which led to her hospitalization, and was recently informed she may have to receive a heart transplant, according to the post's description.

Robert Wagnon, Angelle's husband, said watching her go through this is tearing him apart. But he hopes that to anyone who can donate or have the family in prayers, that God blesses them ten-fold.

The funds will go toward making changes to Wagnon's home to make it more accessible and covering medical costs.

"Angelle is not just a wonderful wife and mother; she is a beacon of love and support for our community. Now, it’s our turn to support her and her family. We are reaching out to ask for your help during this challenging time," the post read.

The GoFundMe has raised $2,630 of its $4,000 goal.

