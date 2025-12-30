Former Bartlett ISD employee pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child, improper relationship with student

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A former Bartlett Independent School District employee, Charles Poling, pleaded guilty in court Monday to charges of sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Poling was sentenced to 16 years in state prison. The sentences will run concurrently, according to court records obtained by 25 News.

As part of the sentencing, Poling will also have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, permanently surrender his teaching certifications, and pay a $100 child abuse prevention fine. That's in addition to other court costs, fees, and restitution.

According to the arrest affidavits, Poling worked at a Bartlett High School as a social studies teacher, assistant head football coach, strength and conditioning trainer, and head power lifting coach. The victim was enrolled at the high school as a student.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office received the case on Dec. 13, 2024 from the Bartlett Police Department after it was determined some incidents occurred in the county.

In the affidavit, an MCSO lieutenant investigating the case states Poling confessed to a Child Protective Services investigator on digital video that he had sexual relations with a minor girl on several occasions.

25 News previously reported on the district announcing a staff member was no longer employed with BISD following allegations of an improper student-teacher relationship. The identity of the teacher was not confirmed by the district or Bartlett police at the time.

There was a meeting on Feb. 12, 2025, where the community expressed concerns and questions regarding the inappropriate relationship allegations. Our 25 News reporter Marc Monroy attended that meeting, but was kicked out, along with other media representatives.

Bartlett ISD Superintendent Dr. Teddy Clevenger told Monroy at the time that he, "was not allowed to film the meeting."