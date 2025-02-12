Bartlett ISD says teacher accused of improper relationship is no longer an employee

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bartlett Independent School District released a statement on February 7 detailing its actions in regard to claims made against a staff member.

The release notes the district was made aware on January 27 of allegations against an employee involving an improper student-teacher relationship. The following day the district removed the employee in question from district property on January 28.

The district then notified law enforcement and other officials of the allegations.

The district says all policies were followed and the staff member is no longer an active employee with the district.

You can read the full statement below.