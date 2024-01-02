First Milam County CASA program in search of volunteers

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Milam County Court Appointed Special Advocates program is searching for advocate volunteers.

The program launched in the county in October to help with the caseload.

Executive Director Rachel Owens said she's looking for people who care about children.

"They're there for the beginning of the case to the end whether that case is weeks, months or several years. It just depends, but that CASA advocate does not change. They stay with them the entire time," Owens said.

Those interested can contact Owens at rachel.owens@milamcountycasa.org or 512-429-1336, and all applicants must pass a CPS and criminal background check.