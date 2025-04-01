Daughter arrested after mother found dead in Rockdale home

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — The Rockdale Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found inside her home Tuesday evening, leading to the arrest of her daughter on a capital murder charge.

At around 5:13 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a deceased female at a residence in the 600 block of Rice Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered 58-year-old Stephanie McBride of Rockdale with multiple gunshot wounds.

Milam County Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher pronounced McBride dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy to be conducted by Hill Country Forensics in Georgetown.

Investigators quickly identified McBride’s daughter, 39-year-old Brittney Deshay Shields' as the primary suspect.

With help from McBride’s family, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, and the Austin Police Department, Shields was located at her Austin residence and taken into custody without incident.

She faces a charge of capital murder. Shields’ children were found safe and unharmed.