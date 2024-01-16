Watch Now
City of Rockdale announces celebration plans for 150th birthday

Brieanna Smith
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 16, 2024
ROCKDALE, Texas — The City of Rockdale announced celebration plans for its sesquicentennial.

The city, founded in 1874, is planning a 12-day celebration for its 150th birthday.

Officials are planning to host a rodeo, art exhibit, drone show and other events from July 4-14.

Most events will be free to attend, but the city is encouraging residents and visitors to pre-purchase tickets and sign-up early for some activities like its Cowboy Gala, car show and its parade

A full list of events and sign-up instructions are available online.

