City of Cameron looks to implement ‘Quiet Zones’ at railroad crossings, seeks public input

CAMERON, Texas — The City of Cameron announced its application for a grant to install quiet zones along railroad crossings in the city.



The Cameron Economic Development wants to implement quiet zones to promote economic development.

Quiet zones prevent trains from sounding horns in certain areas if crossings meet certain safety requirements like having medians.

The city will allow public comment during a meeting on Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Holy Ground Baptist Church.

The City of Cameron is applying for a grant to install more quiet zones around five railroad crossings in town.

This means trains will not be allowed to sound horns within the zone.

The grant will be used to increase safety before zones are installed like adding medians at crossings.

The city is planning to host a public information meeting about the project on Feb. 6.