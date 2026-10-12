Central Texas mourns Buckholts volunteer firefighter and Lamar Middle School teacher Rick Fuentes

BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KXXV) — Rick Fuentes, a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter with the Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department and science teacher and coach at Lamar Middle School, died in a car accident Sunday afternoon while on his way to respond to a call. Those who knew him said the loss will be felt across the Central Texas region.

Temple ISD honored Fuentes in a statement.

"Temple ISD is saddened to hear of the passing of Rick Fuentes. Mr. Fuentes was a beloved member of the Lamar Middle School family, serving as a science teacher and coach. He made a positive impact in the lives of every student and adult he encountered at Temple ISD. We will truly miss Mr. Fuentes but know his memory lives on at Lamar Middle School and remains with those taught, coached, and befriended. It is a priority for us to make sure our students and staff are well cared for and supported through this process, and counseling resources and other support services will be available this week and beyond as needed. We also send our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Fuentes' family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Jaci Hartfiel, a friend who worked alongside Fuentes at Lamar Middle School, said she saw his love of Aggie sports, God, and people through the halls and classroom.

"He just started coaching this year. The kids are, the kids are struggling, " Hartfiel said. "They didn't always listen to the greatest in his class, but they knew that he loved them. And so, like, just to know that you — he loved every single one of them. And I mean he was always there for them."

Rick was often traveling, spending time with and supporting friends and family, and also supported his students. Fuentes' cousin Emma Bedford said the family always knew he was destined for greatness and was an example to many of carrying a peaceful and positive spirit through adversity.

"Growing up and being the type of person that he is, the love that he shared for everyone was just, just amazing, and his memory will definitely live on forever," Bedford said. "His time here was short; 26 years is, is far too short for anyone, but I'm going to tell you this: the impact he made will last for generations because he had that impact, especially on the younger generation today."

Fuentes was heavily involved at Saint Monica Catholic Church from a young age, serving as an altar server, a member of the St. Monica Knights of Columbus, a Lector, an Usher, and a 7th grade Catechist. Sonia Vega-Perez said he attended Sunday services hours before his death while doing something he loved — serving others.

"He impacted me, my life, and knowing that. Regardless of your age, if God is with you, if your spirit is with God, that you're always going to, you know, be on the right path, and it was just so beautiful," Sonia said.

Funeral arrangements are still being sorted out by Fuentes' family, who continue to ask for prayers. Temple ISD will have support services available this week and beyond as needed.

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