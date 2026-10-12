Firefighter killed in rollover involving Buckholts Fire Department vehicle on Sunday

HOLLAND, Texas — A Buckholts Fire Department firefighter was killed in a rollover crash while responding to a grass fire in Holland, Texas, on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to the crash near the 7300 block of FM 437 around 2:30 p.m., which involved a single vehicle identified as a Buckholts FD truck.

DPS said the truck left the roadway and rolled over, killing the 26-year-old driver, Firefighter Rick Joseph Fuentes, of Cameron.

The crash is under investigation.