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Firefighter killed in rollover involving Buckholts Fire Department vehicle on Sunday

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Texas DPS via AP
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HOLLAND, Texas — A Buckholts Fire Department firefighter was killed in a rollover crash while responding to a grass fire in Holland, Texas, on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to the crash near the 7300 block of FM 437 around 2:30 p.m., which involved a single vehicle identified as a Buckholts FD truck.

DPS said the truck left the roadway and rolled over, killing the 26-year-old driver, Firefighter Rick Joseph Fuentes, of Cameron.

The crash is under investigation.

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