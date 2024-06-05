Cameron Junior High students build bikes, learn STEM in new partnership with Workforce Solutions

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — Cameron ISD, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, and local business owners partnered to help students build bikes and learn about STEM careers as part of the "Wrenches to Wheels" program Tuesday afternoon.



About 15 Cameron Junior High School students built their own bikes for the summer as part of the "Wrenches to Wheels" program.

The program created by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas teaches students about STEM careers and skills to prepare students for future careers.

The program has been running for two years. This is its first year at Cameron ISD.

The program is set to visit Academy, Gatesville ISD, and Belton ISD.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The doors at Cameron Junior High are usually closed this time of year.

But students like Elaine Laureano are back for another day to build a bike.

"My mom just said, 'You'll be making a bike one day,' and I was like, 'Ok,'" she said.

But she's also learning.

"I learned that working together is a good thing and like you can make things faster," she said.

She's in the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas program, "Wrenches to Wheels."

The program introduces students to STEM.

Director Charley Ayres said bike building is just one way to learn.

"Many of the skills that they're learning are critical thinking, problem solving. They learn how to manipulate with their hands," he said.

The STEM industry is expected to grow, gaining nearly 11% in jobs by 2032, and more employers are looking for employees with these skills.

"We want them to, kind of, have a sense of what the real world is like when they get out of school and how they can use the skills that they learn in the classroom and apply them to real life situations," Ayres said.

Elaine tells me doesn't see herself working in a STEM job.

"It's something fun I'll continue to learn," she said.

But she's glad she gets to keep her bike.

"Yeah, I could like ride it to my friend's, store, park, right at home. Let my siblings use it," she said.