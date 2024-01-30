Cameron ISD cosmetology teacher starts new 'Prom Closet' program, provides free prom dresses for students

CAMERON, Texas — C.H. Yoe High School student's prom is Saturday, and some girls aren't able to afford dresses. But the school's new program, the Prom Closet, is giving out free dresses.



The Prom Closet, started by Katrina Tanner, is a new program at Cameron ISD helping students find prom dresses.

Going to prom is a high school tradition.

But one junior at Cameron Yoe High School wasn't sure she'd go this year.

"Because I didn't know for sure who I wanted to go with and again, I didn't have the dress. It was a last minute thing," the student who wished to remain anonymous said.

She couldn't afford a dress, and she's not the only girl.

Teens spend at least $600 on prom, according to a Yahoo survey.

That can be a big expense considering the average income in Cameron is about $50,000.

But with the school's new program, she doesn't have to worry.

"A member of the community had called up a couple months ago, and had said they knew that they had a closet before — it wasn't a prom closet but a closet in general to help out families and stuff like that — and had asked the teacher if we had any use for these prom dresses, and she said, 'No, I don't have that anymore, but you can call Mrs. Tanner and maybe she can have something to do with them since she'll be doing prom hair,'" Katrina Tanner, the cosmetology teacher and creator of the closet, said. "So, I told her, 'Sure, I'll figure out something to do with them, and just kind of said, "'Ok, we'll have a prom closet.'"

Here girls are getting their dresses for free.

All they have to do is email Tanner, try on dresses and pick one they want.

All the student is worrying about is having fun on prom night.

"If anybody can't afford like a dress or anything. This is like a good opportunity. Like my teacher, that's good what she came up with it because it is people out here nowadays that can't really afford some stuff and that is on a budget and stuff like that, so I do think that this is a good thing that we're doing for a lot of people out here," she said.

Prom is on Feb. 3, but if your child or student would like to try on a prom dress, you can email Tanner at ktanner@cameronisd.net.