Milam County authorities search for suspect in Tuesday afternoon shooting

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Milam County police are actively looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office went to 9th and Polk in Cameron, Texas, at 1:15 p.m. to assist Cameron police after it was believed that a suspect or suspects fled the scene and barricaded themselves at the Cameron Associates Apartments.

Deputies and DPS troopers remained on-site while the Cameron Police Department obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

While on the scene, officers learned that the suspect or suspects may still be in a vehicle headed out of town. Once officers went inside the apartment, they learned it was empty.

The Emergency Management Coordinator’s Office sent a Code Red alert indicating an active shooter was on the loose.

The alert did not come from the sheriff's office and was put out without their consent. Any additional information regarding this incident should be directed to the Cameron Police Department.

