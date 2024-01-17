Cameron Chamber of Commerce will host award banquet for 90th anniversary

CAMERON, Texas — The Cameron Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 90 years of service this year.

The chamber has been operating since 1934, but Executive Director Melanie Reed says the chamber started years before.

She says a group of business men started the "Cameron Commercial Club" in 1918, which managed agricultural and industry growth.

The group, eventually, became an official chamber of commerce years later.

Reed says the city has only grown since then.

"In the past 5 years, we've gone from just a couple of stores in downtown Cameron to we have 12 businesses and buildings renovated here. We have activity here and it's just great to see.

The chamber will host an awards banquet to honor local businesses, residents and organizations.

The awards ceremony will be on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Venue on Railfan.

Tickets are available for purchase on the chamber's website.