Caldwell Main Street brings back Second Saturdays after over a year of cancelation

CALDWELL, Texas — Main Street Caldwell will host its first "Second Saturdays" event Saturday after canceling it for over a year.



Main Street Caldwell hosts "Second Saturdays" each month to encourage more shoppers to visit downtown Caldwell.

Local business owners like Melissa Brune says the event doubled her sales.

The organization will host the first event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosting each with a different theme and utilizing more advertisement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Burgers are very popular."

Melissa Brune is planning to make dozens of them this coming Saturday

“I will have lunches, and we're gonna have a Texas style tea," she said.

She’s the owner of Lissa’s Restyled Sip & Shop, prepping for Main Street's "Second Saturdays" in downtown Caldwell.

“Oh, it was really a lot of fun and really good because it brought a lot of new people into Caldwell,” Brune said.

Mayor and Organizer Janice Easter says it has a big economic impact.

“The goal is to just to bring people to go downtown to see what we're all about," she said.

It’s the first one in over a year.

“It was a downtown committee that had tried to do some promotions and then just people get busy...and so it just kind of faded for a second,” Easter said.

Brune took part since the beginning in 2017.

“I would say we made double our normal Saturday ... I’m hoping that it'll bring some new people to town to see our to do stuff also just to give us a good little perk in our month to help you know with the economics of our downtown and our little shops," Brune said.

Local businesses like Mollie Marsh’s who’s only gone as a shopper.

But this time going as an owner.

“For my business. I would like exposure," Marsh said.

The town’s expecting 21 more vendors.

This time adding monthly themes and hoping for even better sales than past years.

“We’re excited to bring it back," Easter said.