Bryan man killed in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 190, Killeen woman injured

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash Monday on U.S. Highway 190.

According to the initial investigation, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jorge Ivan Betancourt-Sanchez, 37, of Bryan, was traveling eastbound when he attempted to pass another car and collided head-on with a westbound Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, a 51-year-old woman from Killeen, was transported by Milam County EMS to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

Betancourt-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash investigation remains active and open. Next of kin have been notified.

