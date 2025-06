CAMERON, Texas (KXXV) — BNSF Railway will temporarily close the railroad crossings at 1st Street and Adams Avenue in Cameron today, Wednesday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for maintenance work.

The closures are necessary to perform essential repairs and upgrades to the rail infrastructure, ensuring continued safety and reliability. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and plan for possible delays during the closure period.