'A price I can afford': Heavenly Treasures helps low-income residents, sells low-cost clothes for 20+ years

ROCKDALE, Texas — Heavenly Treasures, a local thrift shop, in Rockdale has been serving the low-income residents for over 20 years — a resource local leaders say the community needs more of.



Non-profit Rockdale Christian Services operates the thrift shop, which sells low-cost clothing.

It's one of the only resources in Rockdale to serve residents living in poverty, which exceeds the national rate.

Local leaders say community members should open more resources like the shop to address the issue, which is often overlooked.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Retiree Bobbie Small has been shopping at local Rockdale store, Heavenly Treasures, for about two months.

"I don't get a lot of money," Small said.

She's there for the low-cost clothes.

The foundation of the 20-year old shop run by non-profit, Rockdale Christian Services.

"We have a large number of people that come in. We have a lot of repeaters that like to get good goods for an inexpensive price," Director Patricia Watson said.

And one of the only resources serving about 13.9% of Rockdale residents living in poverty.

A problem local leaders say is an overlooked problem across the United States.

"They may have a roof over their head, but they're barely getting by, you know what i mean? It might be a single income family, you know, which is very rough these days, especially if you have small children," Michael McBride, a pastor at Street Ministries, said.

And limited resources.

"There's not a lot of that in the rural areas, and you can find more of it. There's not enough even in the big cities, but at least you can find it there," he said.

But at the shop...

"I find things that I need at a price I can afford," Small said.

With each dollar going toward its food pantry, so they can help as many people as they can.

"We just want to serve the people that need to be served. We have no compunctions about selling things to people. If they want it and they can pay for it. We take their money and if they don't, they can't pay for it. We 99% of the time give it to them," Watson said.