68-year-old found dead in Milano home, investigation results in homicide arrest

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — An overnight death investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect on homicide charges.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office went to a home located at the 800 block of CR374 in Milano around 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 26th, after being called about a deceased male.

Deputies found 68-year-old Michael Donaldson, Senior, dead in his living room. After an investigation was launched, Donaldson's death was determined to be a homicide.

Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with the case, though Sheriff Mike Clore stated that the suspect's name will not be released until they are formally arraigned. No other injuries have been reported, and the next of kin has been notified.

