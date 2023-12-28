18th Annual Buddy Oney Toy Run Fundraiser raises record-breaking amount

ROCKDALE, Texas — Members of the organizations, The Buddy Oney Toy Run and Bad to the Bone, raised $13,650 for its 18th annual fundraiser.

The program raises funds for Milam County non-profits that provide gifts for kids during the holidays.

Organizer Charles Ray Starr said the organization raised a record amount, donating $2,700 to the Milam County CPS Board, $5,700 to Rockdale Christmas Roundup, $2,700 to the Milam County Brown Santa program and $2,700 to Thorndale Cares.

The organization has raised $126,550 in its history.

"Christmas—we want to make sure that every kid knows that they're cared about, and we like to try to present our funds to the entities that help the less fortunate children more than anything," Starr said.

The organization takes donations year-round via mail or phone at (512) 540-2561.

If you would like to make a donation, you can contact Charles Ray Starr here.